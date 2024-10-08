20:48 by Martin Have your say: In Fight Against Leprosy, A Catholic Center In Zimbabwe Assists Those Afflicted With The Disease

Zimbabwe’s Mutemwa Leprosy Care Centre is home to 34 patients living with an array of deadly diseases, such as AIDS, as well as mental and physical disabilities. The center is supported by the John Bradburne Memorial Society, founded in memory of the missionary from the United Kingdom. In addition to a clinic staffed around the