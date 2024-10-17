HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed Frederick Shava as Foreign and International Trade Minister, swapping him Tuesday with Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Amon Murwira.
The strange development was announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya who said, “the reassignments are with immediate effect”.
Just like in previous cabinet reshuffles, Rushwaya did not state any reasons behind the move.
Shava, a veteran politician and diplomat, was transferred from New York where he was Zimbabwe’s representative to the United Nations, to assume the powerful foreign affairs ministry in 2021.
The 75-year-old replaced the late Sibusiso Moyo in both the Senate and as foreign minister.
Mnangagwa, whose government had introduced an ambitious reengagement drive with a hostile West, hoped Shava would use his links within the broader diplomatic community to advance the cause.
What has followed is further ostracization for the Zanu PF led administration which remains accused of poll theft, rights abuses and economic mismanagement.
Murwira, on his part, has also acted as Foreign Affairs Minister before.