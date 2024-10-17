Styling tips for portrait shoots

What the mirror cannot always see is often conjured up somewhat uncharmingly by the camera. The camera perceives small blemishes more strongly than is the case in reality. We’ll tell you how to apply your make-up for a professional photo shoot. You can bet that you will look perfectly fine.
SPECIAL FEATURES
Even before a photo shoot, questions about the location and the light should be clarified. Depending on the chosen light source, colors will look completely different in the photos. This is especially true for make-up. Sunlight, for example, accentuates colors, make-up mistakes, and small skin blemishes more than studio lighting. Make-up should therefore never be too strong in daylight shots. If, on the other hand, it is a studio shoot with artificial light sources, the make-up can also be stronger, as the light swallows up colors.
TIPS AND TRICKS
Good photo makeup starts with the right preparation. It is advisable not to experiment with new skincare or cosmetic products before a photo shoot. Skin irritations and minor inflammations cannot always be removed with makeup. Eyebrows should also not be plucked immediately before the shoot. A good foundation is recommended to optimally prepare the skin for the makeup. Therefore, use a light day cream tailored to your skin type.
THE COMPLEXION
An even complexion is the be-all and end-all for professional photo make-up. A well-covering foundation or even camouflage make-up is therefore highly recommended. When selecting products, make sure that the product does not have UV protection to avoid reflective spots when using flash and that the shade of the make-up matches your skin tone. You should also make sure that the make-up matches your skin needs. If you tend to have dry skin, for example, you should not use mattifying makeup as this will dry out your skin even more, which will not look good in the photos.
For a natural finish, apply the foundation using a small make-up sponge. Work the foundation into the skin with patting movements and finish by mattifying your forehead, the bridge of your nose and your chin with a translucent powder. During a shoot, these areas tend to shine more quickly than the cheeks, for example.
Photo make-up: Contouring
To give your face more contour and, therefore, more three-dimensionality for the later photos, it is now important to contour the face correctly with a contour powder. This technique is often used by professional make-up artists so that the face does not look too flat in the pictures later. First take a contour powder that is a few shades darker than your actual skin tone and a slanted brush and use it to emphasize the areas under your cheekbones, the temples and the upper forehead up to the hairline. When applying, make sure that the lines do not look too harsh. This is best achieved by blending the product in well.
Depending on your type, you can go for a light pink or a subtle peach shade on your cheeks. This will make you look very fresh and natural in the photos. To give your face even more three-dimensionality, use a highlighter. For the best result, we recommend a liquid highlighter, as this looks the most natural. Apply it with your finger to the upper cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, and the lip line. This will make these areas stand out better in the photos later on. You can see which areas you should contour for great photo make-up in our graphic.
CONTOURING
Tips for portrait shots in black and white
If your photo shoot is a black-and-white shoot, you should be aware that these are not as flattering to the skin as color shots. In this case, the photo make-up requires stronger contours and a stronger emphasis on the lips, cheeks and eyes. It should also be noted that scars, skin problems and wrinkles are much more noticeable in black and white photos than in color photos. It is, therefore, advisable to use high-coverage make-up that does not dry out your skin.
THE EYES
Emphasize your eyes
The eyes take center stage, especially in portrait shots. Your make-up should therefore emphasize them well. The stronger the color you choose, the more defined your eyes will appear. Also, use black mascara, which you apply in several layers. You can also highlight your eyebrows with a matching eyebrow pencil.
Highlight your eye color with the right eyeshadow:
Brown eyes: You can choose all kinds of colors for brown eyes. Shades of pink and violet make the eye color stand out particularly well.
Blue eyes: For blue eyes, choose warm shades such as peach, golden brown, or champagne. These balance out the cool blue.
Green eyes: Shades of pink or brown are suitable for highlighting green eyes.
To make your eyes look expressive, you should use three different shades of color. Before you apply the colors, you can optionally use an eye primer. It serves as a primer and makes the colors look even stronger.
Then, apply the middle shade to the entire eyelid first. Apply the lightest shade to the inner corner of the eye. Use the dark shade only on the outer eyelid. Then, use a soft brush to lightly blend all the shades to create a gentle transition.