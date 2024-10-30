Timothy Kabwe Shines in Namibia

*Open Section*
*Timothy Kabwe aka Komodo Dragon* as popularly known in chess circles primarily because of his venom moves on the chess board did great exploits during the just ended RMB Namibia Open Chess Championships when he finished as runners up and minted *silver medal * for mother Zambia with 6/7 points.
It must be highlighted that Timothy Kabwe tied on joint first with the winner of the prestigious tournament *IM David Silver of Angola*…Their encounter ended in a draw proving how strong Timothy Kabwe is!
Timothy had 5 wins and 2 draws…No loss.
*Women Section*
*The tag team* between Zambia’s Timothy Kabwe and WFM Mbatha Constance(1851 Rgt) worked wonders as she also manhandled her women folk in the category to mint silver medal for Zambia.
She finished the championship with 6 points…6 wins and 1 loss to WCM Khoa Lutopu (1708 Rgt)of Namibia .
The Women Championship was bagged by *WNM Khoa Lutopu(1708 Rgt) of Namibia with 6/7 points.*
*The chess fraternity is therefore warmly congratulating the duo for their sterling performance. Congratulatory messages to Timothy Kabwe and WFM Constance Mbatha are continuing to pour in for the duo’s exceptional performance.
Meanwhile Dion Moyo of Zimbabwe came fourth w
Flying the flag of Zambia high with Chess.