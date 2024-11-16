16 DAYS OF ACTIVISM AGAINST GENDER BASED VIOLENCE (GBV)

Introduction
Veritas joins the world in commemorating the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. Significantly, this campaign culminates in Human Rights Day on the 10th December, which marks the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Violence against women and girls is the most pervasive breach of human rights. The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence global campaign offers an opportunity to reflect on progress made on the elimination of violence against women, to call for change, and to celebrate acts of courage and determination in protecting women and girls against gender-based violence.
UNiTE! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls! #No Excuse
This year’s UN theme is “Towards 30 years of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action: UNiTE! Invest to Stop Violence Against Girls and Women! #No excuse”. The purpose is to draw attention to the alarming escalation of violence against women, to revitalise commitments and to urge decision-makers to take action. One of the most common and widespread human rights abuses in the world is still violence against women and girls. Globally, an estimated 736 million women — almost one in three — have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their life. In Zimbabwe, the major contributing factors to gender-based violence include patriarchy, societal mores, religious beliefs, child marriage, politics, and a culture of impunity that protects and shields perpetrators. It is saddening that some of the victims continue to suffer in silence due to limited knowledge of their constitutionally guaranteed rights. Every effort invested in preventing violence against women is a step towards a safer, more equal and prosperous world.
Climate Change and Gender Based Violence
The world is increasingly suffering from the effects of climate change. Throughout the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, we should also support climate change activism. Climate change, especially in poorer countries, has been connected to an increase in violence against women and girls as it affects women disproportionately because of their gender roles within society and the existing inequalities between men and women. Women are often more likely than men to suffer from climate-related disasters, such as food insecurity or water shortages. Studies have shown that in countries that suffer drought there has been an increase in GBV, or of women and children being abandoned while men migrate or join armies/militias.
The Government of Zimbabwe has shown commitment in integrating gender and climate change issues through the Development of the Zimbabwe Climate Change Gender Action Plan which was prompted by the adoption of the Gender Action Plan at the United Nations Framework Conference on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of Parties (COP) 25 in 2019. Thus, the Government of Zimbabwe, through the Revised National Gender Policy and the National Climate Policy, provides a conducive environment to increase gender-responsive strategies and programmes in climate change response.
Violence against Women and Girls in Zimbabwe Increasing
Gender based violence cases are still on the rise despite the legal framework protecting women. The Domestic Violence Act and sections 51, 52 and 53 of the Constitution expressly guarantee the right to personal protection, dignity, and freedom from cruel, inhuman, and humiliating treatment. The increase in rape cases and child marriages is saddening and many minors are suffering in silence. This impacts on the dignity, security and wellbeing of children. Violence against women and girls is a barrier to achieving Sustainable Development Goal number five which aims to “achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls”
Join us! 16 days of activism against gender-based violence
The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women [25th November] marked start of the UNiTE campaign of activism against gender based violence from 25 November to 10 December. Advancing collective efforts in the fight against gender based violence is critical for safety of women and girls. The UNiTE campaign calls for global action to increase awareness and advocacy efforts, to share knowledge and innovations to help end all types of violence against women and girls.
Spread the Word ! #No Excuse