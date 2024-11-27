11:53 by Staff Reporter Have your say: AAMS & Offshore Casinos – How Self-Exclusion Works?

Do you want to know the differences between AAMS casinos and non-AAMS casinos regarding self-exclusion? Would you like to cancel self-exclusion and don’t know how to proceed? How does self-exclusion from AAMS online gaming portals (casinos, slot machines, betting, and more) work in Italy, and what changes in foreign ones, such as Casino Alpino, which operate without an AAMS license?