Games Available in Bitcoin Casinos Without GamStop

The range of games on Spin Time Casino and other crypto gambling sites will include all regular options and new innovative games. Whether it is sports betting, table games, or anything else, the choice of Bitcoin will not affect the variety of games available. In addition, Bitcoin casinos without GamStop offer an additional opportunity: the fairness of the game is demonstrable, that is, by entering the bet ID you can obtain all the information about it to verify if the game was played correctly.
Slot at Non GamStop Casinos
Starting with traditional casino games, even in the Bitcoin online casino we can find the classic slot machines. Normally playable in bars, arcades and physical casinos, the advantage for the player is that by hitting the jackpot in an online Bitcoin casino the prize allows you to get… other bitcoins.
By going through the best online Bitcoin casinos we will have the possibility to deposit using fiat currency (normal euros or dollars) or cryptocurrency. If we want to use our digital currency we will choose a Bitcoin Slot present in the online casino catalog and select the amount to bet (in the case of Bitcoins they will be small fractions) and cross our fingers.
Of course, even online the most common figures will have a lower value, while the rarest ones will give greater profits, which we can collect in the chosen virtual currency, increasing our bitcoin reserve. Among the most popular slot games we can find “Book of Dead”, “Origin of Lilith” with its expansion or more classic settings such as “Fruit Zen”.
Blackjack at Non GamStop Casinos
Another rather typical game on various digital entertainment platforms, online casinos or Bitcoin casinos, is the great card classic: Blackjack. The aim is to obtain a score of 21 points by adding the player’s cards and those of the banker, who has an advantage on the winnings of only 1%.
Being one of the easiest traditional table games to learn, Blackjack is one of the most popular choices among online casino customers.
It is a game present on various online entertainment platforms and was among the first to use bitcoins as a payment method. It will therefore not be difficult to play this great classic using our BTC and, again, as with slots, we will have the opportunity to accumulate more through winnings.
Roulette at Non GamStop Casinos
Considered the game of chance with the highest probability of winning, Roulette is divided into red and black fields. A ball is allowed to spin and the players’ bets are collected: if it were not for the green 0, some bets would have a chance of winning up to 50%.
This means that on a Bitcoin roulette we could have almost a one in two chance of doubling our bet. The games are closed with the traditional words “Les jeux sont fait, rien ne va plus”: at that point you have to wait for luck.
The ball will stop on a color and, if we have bet well, we will pocket our winnings based on the bets made, while we will lose the entire bet in case of error. The market offer is very vast and, by using our digital currency, we will not have to resort to credit cards, not to mention the speed of making withdrawals in an almost immediate time, much higher than common payment methods.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Bitcoin Casinos at Non GamStop Casinos
Analyzing some advantages applicable to online gaming and the use of Bitcoins at non GamStop casinos, at least three immediately catch the eye:
- Anonymity: Most Bitcoin casinos without GamStop do not require the entry of sensitive data, but only an email address, protecting the player’s privacy;
- Security & efficiency: the payment method is extremely safe, as we said, thanks to the technology on which cryptocurrencies are based. We also add that our winnings via bitcoin are tax-free: there is no obligation to pay any transaction costs, often covered directly by the Bitcoin casino, in exchange for a portion of our winnings. Furthermore, since Bitcoin is not under the control of any government or bank, the prizes cannot be confiscated or blocked;
- Speed: Due to anti-fraud security systems, casino transactions can take a long time to be credited, but payments via virtual currency become irreversible after a short time, allowing Bitcoin casinos to credit your winnings to your eWallet almost immediately.
However, we must also take into account the disadvantages of using Bitcoin in the gaming sector:
- The fluctuation of value: since Bitcoin is based on the law of the market, its value varies continuously and it is always necessary to be updated to make a profit instead of a loss, for this reason there are converters that we can rely on before depositing into our account by withdrawing from the electronic wallet.
- Non-refundability: once you have made a transaction and paid close attention to entering the destination e-wallet address, what used to be an advantage in terms of speed also becomes the disadvantage of not being able to request the transferred money back.
Are Non GamStop Casinos Safe?
The first check to do online concerns the possession of a license by the casino to which we intend to register. We have seen that the UKGC does not authorize the presence of Bitcoin in British casinos. So how and who to trust?
A first valid level of security is given by the third-party checks to which the online casino is subjected to verify the declared return percentages (RTP) and random number generators (RNG): the best casino in terms of transparency will always have the collaborations for the checks visible at the bottom of the page.
Moving forward, the presence of an efficient and almost immediate customer service (via chat) is also a reassuring sign.
Furthermore, thanks to the intrinsic security system, if the non GamStop casino offers the possibility of using bitcoin or another cryptocurrency it is positive: making a deposit on the fly or some withdrawals with this payment method is in fact extremely safe in protecting the user’s data, thanks to the blockchain technology on which the most common cryptocurrencies are based.
Finally, it is essential for our safety to check that the casino has a regular license, to prevent our deposits from being improperly stolen: there are many foreign online bitcoin casino platforms with an approved international license that have been verified and offer large catalogs of games, also rated among the best European bitcoin casinos ever.
Since in the UK the only alternative becomes the use of Neteller, a platform that carries out the task of an electronic wallet by acting as an intermediary and converting Bitcoins into Euros at the expense of anonymity, as a logical consequence, there is an absolutely justified and valid attraction towards non GamStop casinos, equally safe and more open to the use of virtual currencies.