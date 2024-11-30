IAEA Completes International Physical Protection Advisory Service Mission in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe uses nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes in various sectors, including health, industry, mining, agriculture, education and research.
Hosted by the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe (RPAZ), the seven-person mission team reviewed Zimbabwe’s nuclear security regime for radioactive material, associated facilities and activities, and the implementation of the Amendment to Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material (A/CPPNM). Zimbabwe accepted the 2005 Amendment to the CPPNM in 2023. This Amendment significantly enhances the original CPPNM by broadening its scope and establishing obligations for Parties to ensure the physical protection of all nuclear facilities and nuclear material used for peaceful purposes, whether in domestic use, storage or transport.
The scope of the mission also included a review of the legislative and regulatory framework for the security of radioactive material; regulatory practices in licensing, inspection and enforcement; and coordination between stakeholders involved in nuclear security. As part of the review, the IPPAS team visited the Radiotherapy Centre of the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, the radioactive waste management facility of the RPAZ in Harare, the Bindura Nickel Corporation in Bindura, and the Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.
The IPPAS team, led by Kouame Remi Adjoumani from Côte d’Ivoire, included experts from Canada, Egypt, Türkiye, the United States of America and Zambia, as well as one IAEA staff member. The team held discussions with officials from the RPAZ, the Office of the President and Cabinet, the Ministries of Health and Childcare, Defence, Transport and Infrastructure Development, as well as the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, the National Nuclear Security Committee, the Airports Company of Zimbabwe, among others.
The team observed that the nuclear security regime in Zimbabwe is being established. They provided recommendations and suggestions to support the Republic of Zimbabwe in enhancing and sustaining nuclear security. Good practices were identified that can serve as examples to other IAEA Member States to help strengthen their nuclear security activities.
“The completion of the first IPPAS mission in Zimbabwe signals the start of a new phase for nuclear security in the country,” said Elena Buglova, Director of the IAEA Division of Nuclear Security, adding that “the implementation of the mission findings will drive improvements, which will strengthen various aspects of the national nuclear security regime.”
“This mission to Zimbabwe presents a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen the national nuclear security framework and measures and a testament to the Government of Zimbabwe’s commitment to global nuclear security,” said Justice Chipuru, CEO of RPAZ. “We are keen to learn and receive recommendations from fellow regional and international experts and the IAEA. We commit to implementing the mission recommendations to provide assurance of the security of sources at facilities and continuing cooperation with the Agency.”
Background
The mission was the 107th IPPAS mission conducted by the IAEA since the programme began in 1995.
IPPAS missions are intended to assist States in strengthening their national nuclear security regime. The missions provide peer advice on implementing international instruments, along with IAEA guidance on the protection of nuclear and other radioactive material and associated facilities.
During missions, a team of international experts observes a nation’s system of physical protection, compares it with international good practices and makes recommendations for improvement. IPPAS missions are conducted both on a nationwide and facility-specific basis.
