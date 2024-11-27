Minor Hotels will make its Zimbabwe debut with the Dec. 1 opening of the Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel, marking the group’s seventh Anantara property in Africa and the Indian Ocean islands.

The 16-suite property is located in a conservation area 15 minutes from Victoria Falls. Each suite offers flexible double or twin configurations, with two sets of interconnecting rooms available for families. The property features a gourmet restaurant serving meals in the dining room, terrace or gardens plus a lounge and bar offering a variety of beverages, including local wines and craft cocktails. Guests can relax at the garden swimming pool with shaded loungers, and complimentary WiFi is available throughout the property.

Plenty to do

Activities include boat trips to Devil’s Pool, ziplining across Batoka Gorge, helicopter flights and Zambezi River sunset cruises. The hotel overlooks an active waterhole in Victoria Falls Private Game Reserve, where guests can participate in game drives and black rhino conservation experiences.

The opening complements The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara, creating a dual-destination offering across the Zambezi River. Minor Hotels will further expand its African presence with the mid-2025 opening of Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp in Zambia.

Minor Hotels currently operates 27 properties across nine African countries under its Anantara, Avani, NH and Elewana Collection brands. The group manages more than 550 hotels globally across 56 countries.

Source: Minor Hotels is about to open its first Zimbabwe property: Travel Weekly