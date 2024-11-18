8:17 by Staff Reporter Have your say: New entrants in Zimbabwe’s land reform areas

The demand for land in Zimbabwe was not resolved by the major land reform in 2000. Far from it. Many people missed out, and new generations too young to benefit from allocations nearly 25 years ago are seeking land for farming. With the urban economy continuing to contract and with limited formal jobs on offer, agriculture is seen by many as a relatively attractive and secure option. For this reason, we see many new plots being established in our study sites across the post-2000 resettlement areas, alongside people moving to farm in the old communal areas.