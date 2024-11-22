SADC extends help to DRC, sidesteps Mozambique crisis

By Costa Nkomo
The summit acknowledged the worsening security and humanitarian situation, reaffirming its commitment to lasting peace and stability in the region.
The communiqué stated: “The summit reiterated the regional commitment expressed in the SADC Mutual Defence Pact that, “an armed attack against one shall be deemed a threat to regional peace and security”, and commended Member States for demonstrating the spirit of collective regional solidarity through continued contribution and support to the SAMIDRC.”
However, the summit’s response to the ongoing post-election violence in Mozambique fell drastically short.
While outgoing Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi briefed the leaders on the situation, the communiqué offered no concrete steps to address the escalating crisis.
SADC merely reiterated its “unwavering commitment” to working with Mozambique to ensure peace and stability, offering condolences for lives lost.
This inaction contrasts sharply with condemnation from international observers, including the European Union (EU), who alleged electoral irregularities in the Frelimo victory.
Zimbabwean Ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda downplayed the severity of the situation, dismissing reports of widespread protests.
“I did not see what you can call a demonstration. I have seen people who are organised to commit crime by looting. This is what is happening,” he said.
“What do you demonstrate on in a shop, in a supermarket? This is what they are doing. After picking what they want, they disappear.”
Matemadanda further denied allegations of ZANU-PF interference in the Mozambican elections, characterising viral videos of alleged Zimbabwean involvement as staged.
“Those videos are fake. How do you get a person from Plumtree, another from Murehwa, another from Manicaland, and another from Chinhoyi, being grouped together in a bush? What were they doing in the bush if they were not organised by someone?”
He did not name those he believed orchestrated the videos.