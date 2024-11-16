The opposition in that country has been protesting after the electoral commission announced that Frelimo and its Presidential candidate won the elections. The Constitutional Council still has to approve the results. It is hoped that the SADC gathering will come up with a solution. SABC International News Editor Sophie Mokoena joins us for a discussion. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.
16.11.2024 14:05
SADC | Summit in Zimbabwe to discuss elections in the region
The SADC regional bloc will meet in Harare, Zimbabwe this weekend, to discuss elections in the region. The main focus will be the disputed election results in Mozambique.