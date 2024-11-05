Transforming Zimbabwe’s Livestock Industry: Inside the Largest Cattle Semen Processing and Cryopreservation Centre

This innovative facility represents a significant advancement for Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector, focusing on building resilience among vulnerable smallholder farmers across southern Zimbabwe. Under the Government of Zimbabwe and UNDP’s leadership, the project aims to address urgent needs within the agriculture sector, providing cutting-edge genetic resources and sustainable practices that mitigate climate challenges.
The new center is part of a broader, seven-year project titled “Building Climate Resilience of Vulnerable Agricultural Livelihoods in Southern Zimbabwe.” With the UNDP’s pivotal role, the project aims to strengthen the adaptive capacities of Zimbabwe’s smallholder farmers to withstand climate-induced challenges. UNDP’s Resident Representative in Zimbabwe, Dr. Ayodele Odusola, expressed the transformative vision of the center, saying, “This facility represents a landmark in our collective efforts to enhance food security, bolster rural livelihoods, and drive sustainable economic growth. It’s a beacon of resilience for Zimbabwe’s farming communities.”
The nearly half-million-dollar investment in this state-of-the-art facility underscores the project’s dedication to rural development and climate resilience. Through its guidance, the center now offers Zimbabwean farmers access to premium genetic material at affordable prices, ensuring a sustainable supply of quality livestock resources. Beyond funding, UNDP’s involvement reflects a commitment to embedding sustainable agricultural practices and empowering communities across Zimbabwe.
Inside the Semen Processing and Cryopreservation Centre: UNDP’s Strategic Support
At the core of the Matopos Research Institute, the Semen Processing and Cryopreservation Centre provides essential breeding resources and technology tailored to Zimbabwe’s unique environmental conditions. UNDP, having coordinated the procurement of advanced equipment like the Computer Assisted Semen Analysis (CASA) system and turbo-freezing units, enabled the center to become a viable source of superior livestock genetics. In addition to equipment, UNDP facilitated training programs for local technicians and agricultural extension officers, ensuring they have the skills to operate the facility effectively and support local farmers with advanced breeding techniques.
Rungano Benza, the Project Manager for the GCF-funded Climate Resilient Livelihoods Project, highlighted the importance of the project: “Through the project, we now have access to global best practices in cryopreservation and livestock genetics. This expertise allows us to provide high-quality, climate-resilient genetics tailored to Zimbabwe’s environment.” By focusing on locally adapted breeds like Tuli, Mashona, Afrikander, and Nkone, the project is bolstering the resilience and productivity of Zimbabwe’s livestock sector for both immediate and long-term sustainability.
Stories of Transformation: Tatenda Chivasa and Farai Ndoro
Thanks to the Matopos facility and all partners’ strategic involvement, smallholder farmers like Tatenda Chivasa and Farai Ndoro highlighted that they are looking forward to witnessing positive changes in their livelihoods. Tatenda, a livestock farmer from Gwanda district, remarked that they faced challenges due to drought and limited access to quality livestock genetics. Through the Matopos Centre, Tatenda anticipates access to high-quality semen that has improved her herd’s health and resilience. “We are currently witnessing the effect of climate change on our cattle herds that are struggling with drought, especially after last season’s El-Nino-induced drought. This facility means an ordinary smallholder farmer like me can access and afford quality drought-resistant breeds , and I am hopeful for the future,” she shared.
Farai, based in Mwenezi and specializing in beef production, has eyes set on the benefits he anticipates to reap from the government-led project in accessing advanced livestock genetics. “In Mwenezi, we face water scarcity and unpredictable weather,” Farai explained. “Thanks to the Matopos Centre and the resources facilitated by the Government of Zimbabwe, GCF, and UNDP, I will now have access to genetics that will improve my farm’s productivity. This brings a positive transformation to how I plan for the future
The project’s support has been instrumental in providing these farmers with quality resources, training, and support to implement sustainable farming practices that are adapted to Zimbabwe’s unique climate conditions.
UNDP’s Alignment with Vision 2030: Advancing Sustainable Agriculture
The Livestock Semen Processing and Cryopreservation Centre aligns with the Government of Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, which aims to foster sustainable economic growth and resilience in agriculture. Beyond funding, UNDP has been a critical partner in shaping agricultural policies and practices that align with national goals. By supporting advanced breeding technologies, the project is helping Zimbabwe move toward food security and a resilient rural economy.
Zimbabwe’s Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Hon. Dr. Anxious Masuka, recognized UNDP’s contributions, stating, “The commitment shown by UNDP through this partnership demonstrates the strength of our collaboration. This facility will not only boost productivity but also ensure a more sustainable, resilient agriculture sector.” UNDP’s broader initiatives complement the work at the center by addressing livestock disease control, traceability, and market access, strengthening Zimbabwe’s agricultural value chain, and positioning the country to compete on a regional scale.
Building Resilience and Growth: UNDP’s Vision for Zimbabwe’s Agriculture
UNDP’s involvement in the Livestock Semen Processing and Cryopreservation Centre at Matopos is a key part of its commitment to resilient, sustainable communities. Through this project, UNDP is supporting the government of Zimbabwe in creating an ecosystem where local farmers are empowered with the resources and training they need to build food security and climate resilience.
Looking forward, UNDP envisions expanding this success to other regions, promoting equitable access to sustainable agriculture. Dr. Odusola noted, “Our work with the Matopos Centre is just the start. We envision a Zimbabwe where every farmer has the tools to thrive, creating a brighter, more resilient future for all.”
This project sets a new standard for agricultural innovation, showing how UNDP’s leadership and commitment to locally tailored solutions can drive rural economic growth and climate resilience in Zimbabwe. Through a focus on partnership-driven success, strategic investments, and sustainability, UNDP is paving the way toward a prosperous future for Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector.