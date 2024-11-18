Young Voices Unite in Zimbabwe for Better Education in Africa

For Simao and Ropafadzo, the message is clear: education must empower and inspire, no matter where you come from. As they talk, it’s easy to see how these connections can spark ideas that drive real change.
Simao, 17, steps off the bus with an air of excitement. The long journey from Mozambique melts away as he is greeted by the sound of children chatting and playing at the meeting centre in Victoria Falls. He wastes no time engaging in conversation with Ropafadzo, a Junior Councillor from Zimbabwe.
Their laughter is infectious, but Ropafadzo’s words leave a lasting impression. “Our classrooms need to be places where we feel excited to learn,” she says earnestly. “Many of us still face overcrowded classrooms, and sometimes there aren’t enough materials or teachers.”
Simao nods in agreement. Despite their different backgrounds, their challenges in accessing quality education are strikingly similar.
Both are here for the 2024 Regional World Children’s Day, which has brought together children from seven countries. It’s a unique opportunity for young minds to share experiences, voice their hopes, and find common ground. This year, Zimbabwe is hosting the 2024 Regional World Children’s Day commemorations in Victoria Falls from 15 to 17 November, with the participation of children of Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
For Simao and Ropafadzo, the message is clear: education must empower and inspire, no matter where you come from. As they talk, it’s easy to see how these connections can spark ideas that drive real change.
Perhaps their discussion centred on education is inspired by this year’s World Children’s Day theme. Aligned with the 2024 African Union Year of Education and reflecting the voices of children across the region, the 2024 Regional World Children’s Day is focused on education: Educate and Skill the African Child for Posterity.
Simao takes a moment to speak to UNICEF: “It is a privilege to learn and unlearn our biases, which we may ignore when in our bubble. Already, I am learning about the challenges and solutions some of my peers have as we navigate the ever-changing education ecosystem. We are the generation that had to adapt during COVID-19, learning from home and relying on our parents to invest in digital platforms. We must be better prepared for emergencies like that.”
Ropafadzo agrees, adding, “We ask for solutions, and that is not too much to ask for.”
Sport and Play Unite
Far from the meeting centre, sport took centre stage. Amid drizzling rain—a fortunate occurrence given the hot temperatures exacerbated by the El Niño-induced drought—children eagerly played golf. They embraced the sport as if they were seasoned professionals. Surrounded by trees and open skies, the serene setting made it a perfect blend of nature and sport. No wonder Zimbabwe’s First Lady joined in, showcasing her skills and chatting with the children about values and culture, themes close to her heart.
One child from South Africa said, “I love sport, and I hope we can provide it for all learners because it is so important for our development.”
The First Lady nodded in approval, clearly satisfied with the sentiment.
Elsewhere, a game of wits—chess—drew a crowd of onlookers. Children showcased their skills, employing various chess openings like the Queen’s Gambit and the Sicilian Defence.
Rutendo Bamhare, a UNICEF Zimbabwe Communications Officer, observed, “When all this was a concept on paper, it looked impossible. But today, we have children from seven countries blending play and sport, and it is a beautiful thing to see.”
Rutendo added that she had witnessed children sharing their stories without adult voices diluting their views.
“This day is for children, by children, and that is what I have come to accept. While they want us to lead the process of setting up structures for a better African learner, they are providing the guidance and are vocal about it,” she said.
Voices of Leaders
Etleva (Eva) Kadilli, UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, added to the joy of the day by taking selfies with children. Yet, she didn’t lose sight of the occasion’s significance when addressing attendees at the First Lady’s event.
“I am thrilled and honoured to be here with you today at this exciting moment as we celebrate 35 years of children’s rights. It has been 35 years since the world’s leaders came together and agreed on a set of rights specific to children to protect and nurture childhood and give children the best chance to thrive and fulfil their potential,” she said.
Reflecting on history, she noted that the first summit for children focused on cooperation and respect as the foundation for advancing all human rights.
“Since then, we gather every November 20th to celebrate the signing of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by all member states,” Eva said.
She commended Zimbabwe for its admirable child rights record, progressive Education Act, and forward-looking Early Learning Policy, prioritising critical foundational learning and Early Childhood Development.
Addressing Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, she added: “I commend your work as a leading advocate for women, girls, and broader children’s issues. You have worked tirelessly to improve health systems and close the treatment gap for HIV-affected women and girls.”
Etona Ekole, the UNICEF Representative in Zimbabwe, emphasised that World Children’s Day was more than just a celebration.
“Children, through national consultations, have been able to express and highlight how leaders and communities can secure education for them, provide safer environments, and show inclusivity. It is up to us, the adults and the leaders, to listen to them,” she said.
As the day dawned in this resort town, a few lucky children spotted elephants and buffaloes, which sometimes wander close to communities. A drizzle capped the day, as if nature itself had blessed the occasion.