Zimbabwean care union proves growth is possible in difficult circumstances

This victory comes after a series of UNI-led organizing workshops in Harare. The trainings helped MPAWUZ officials and members develop strategic skills to create and execute workplace organizing plans to grow their membership and strengthen their collective power.
The training initiative comes at a critical time for healthcare workers and unions in Zimbabwe, who have long faced significant challenges. The ITUC ranks the southeastern African nation as one of the hardest places for workers to exercise their rights, and it called out the country’s increased harassment of trade union leaders earlier this year.
These conditions have been compounded by an increased migration of care workers out of Zimbabwe, especially following the pandemic, which has further strained the healthcare system and its workforce.
“Following the pandemic we lost 55 per cent of our members due to huge numbers migrating to other countries in search of better employment,” said Tecla Barangawe, General Secretary of MPAWUZ . “With UNI’s support we are now growing, by educating and inspiring care workers about what we can achieve if we unite and take action for better care jobs here at home. We are fighting for better wages, safe working conditions and an end to victimization, violence, and harassment.”
Despite these challenges, MPAWUZ’s recent growth represents a positive step toward enhancing the union’s ability to advocate for improved wages and working conditions. Strengthening union membership is key to increasing the capacity for collective bargaining, aiming to secure living wages and dignified working conditions that could help mitigate some of the factors driving care worker migration.
“We know that when workers stand together, we win – even in some of the most challenging countries in the world. In fact, these are precisely the places where workers need the most support, and we will keep standing with MPAWUZ’s organizing,” said Keith Jacobs, Regional Secretary of UNI Africa.Post published in: Featured