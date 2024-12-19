CHINOPFUKUTWA WINS WALTER KAMBA YOUNG HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Chinopfukutwa, who is a programmes lawyer with Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), was presented with the LSZ’s prestigious award at the lawyers’ regulatory body’s annual Walter Kamba Rule of Law Lecture and Awards Dinner held in Harare on Friday 13 December 2024.
In honouring Chinopfukutwa, LSZ said the legal practitioner had demonstrated a desire to work for the promotion and protection of human rights in the country.
The LSZ’s Walter Kamba Young Human Rights Lawyer Award is sponsored by Scanlen and Holderness Legal Practitioners and targets junior to mid-career lawyers under the age of 35.
The award seeks to promote human rights litigation, advocacy and a human rights culture among
young lawyers and recognise young lawyers, who are working to achieve better human rights outcomes in the country.
Over the years, Chinopfukutwa, who is one of ZLHR’s courageous and tireless lawyers, on the frontline offering emergency legal support services to human rights defenders and ordinary citizens, has litigated on issues around statelessness, identity rights, environmental rights, community and indigenous people’s rights and he has also successfully defended several human rights defenders in court.
The human rights lawyer also has interests in anti-impunity litigation and has represented several victims of human rights violations perpetrated by state and non-state actors in which they have been awarded compensatory damages.
Chinopfukutwa paid tribute to LSZ, Scanlen and Holderness Legal Practitioners and his colleagues at ZLHR for tirelessly committing to defend, protect and promote human rights and to foster a culture of human rights in Zimbabwe.
Apart from Chinopfukutwa, several ZLHR’s programme lawyers have previously scooped the LSZ’s prestigious award.
