HARARE – Former Vice President Phekelezela Mphoko has died. He was 84.
Mphoko’s death was confirmed by Presidential spokesperson George Charamba on Friday.
“Regrettably, I can confirm he is late,” Charamba told ZimLive.
Mphoko had been battling an undisclosed illness and died while undergoing treatment in India. His wife Laurinda was by his side.
Mphoko served as vice president from 2014 until 2017 when then President Robert Mugabe was overthrown by the military in a coup that installed incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Mnangagwa had been co-vice president in Mugabe’s government.
A former shareholder in Choppies Zimbabwe and a keen cattle rancher, Mphoko served as Zimbabwe’s ambassador Mozambique, Austria, Botswana, Russia and South Africa.
His diplomatic postings began in 1987.
Born on June 11, 1940, Mphoko was one of the few surviving former ZPRA commanders who executed the armed struggle. He was known by his liberation war name, Report.
Under Mugabe’s rule, Mphoko was also assigned to head the ministerial portfolio of National Healing, Peace and Reconciliation.
On July 6, 2015, Mugabe assigned Mphoko responsibility for coordination and implementation of policy in his government.
Former information and higher education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said: “I remember the late former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko as a selfless national liberation hero and gentleman; a PanAfrican not through slogans but in his household; a consummate diplomat, and an unassuming and reluctant politician whose deeds were defined by humility. The news of his untimely death is shocking.”
Saviour Kasukuwere, the former local government minister and political ally of Mphoko described him as a “political giant.”
“A matured nationalist, VP Mphoko gave all his life in service of the country. He fought in the struggle for independence but never used a sickening sense of entitlement on others,” Kasukuwere told ZimLive
“He detested tribalism and soon it brought him into conflict with power-hungry and corrupt politicians.“
Tabeth Kanengoni-Malinga, the former minister of state in Mphoko’s office, said he “inspired everyone around him.”
“I had the distinct honor of serving as minister of state in his office, a role through which I came to know him not only as a visionary leader but also as a compassionate and principled man who dedicated much of his life to liberating Zimbabwe from colonial rule.l,” she said.
“I was profoundly moved by his tireless efforts to address the pressing needs of our people. He worked relentlessly to promote national peace, reconciliation, and equitable development. His wisdom and humility stood out, as did his deep and genuine concern for the well-being of every Zimbabwean, irrespective of their background or status.
“He inspired those around him to pursue the betterment of our nation with commitment and integrity. His pivotal contributions to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and his dedicated service in the years that followed will forever be etched in our history and our hearts.“