HARARE – Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has been retired as police boss with his deputy Stephen Mutamba promoted to replace him.
The retirement takes effect after duty on December 31, 2024, according to Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya.
Matanga replaced Augustine Chihuri, who fled into exile in 2017, and has overseen the police during politically sensitive periods.
The police boss would be remembered for presiding over some of the police force’s brutal episodes and alleged partisanship.
Under Matanga, a lot of opposition activists and human rights defenders were arrested and endured long incarceration usually for allegedly convening illegal gatherings and inciting vilence.
Unconfirmed reports suggest Matanga, who was appointed in 2018 following the ouster of long-time President Robert Mugabe, may be reassigned to a diplomatic role.
His successor Mutamba’s appointment is with effect from the 1st of January 2025.
Rushwaya, in a statement, said, “In terms of Section 221(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, the President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Deputy Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba as Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.”