MSD issues update on Severe Tropical Storm Chido 

Precious Manomano
Herald Reporter
In a statement, the department said the storm is expected to remain at a safe distance from today, December 11, to Tuesday, December 17.
“The third tropical system of the 2024/2025 cyclone season, Severe Tropical Storm Chido, has developed in the Indian Ocean and is travelling westwards at a speed of 13 km per hour towards Madagascar, where it is expected to arrive on December 13.
On December 17, the storm is anticipated to reach Mozambique if it maintains its current trajectory. The department also expects to receive rain over the weekend.
MSD will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates.
In the meantime, the public is urged to stay hydrated due to the hot and sunny conditions currently being experienced.