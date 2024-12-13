13.12.2024 9:59
by Staff Reporter

MSD issues update on Severe Tropical Storm Chido

The Meteorological Services Department, in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, has issued an advisory regarding Severe Tropical Storm Chido, currently over 3 000 kilometers away from Zimbabwe.
MSD issues update on Severe Tropical Storm Chido 
The Meteorological Services Department

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

In a statement, the department said the storm is expected to remain at a safe distance from today, December 11, to Tuesday, December 17.

“The third tropical system of the 2024/2025 cyclone season, Severe Tropical Storm Chido, has developed in the Indian Ocean and is travelling westwards at a speed of 13 km per hour towards Madagascar, where it is expected to arrive on December 13.

“It has not yet reached the cyclone stage but is strengthening,”said the department.

On December 17, the storm is anticipated to reach Mozambique if it maintains its current trajectory. The department also expects to receive rain over the weekend.

MSD will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates.

In the meantime, the public is urged to stay hydrated due to the hot and sunny conditions currently being experienced.

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *