12:19 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Southern Africa: Tropical Cyclone Chido – Flash Update No. 4, as of 16 December 2024

HIGHLIGHTS Tropical Cyclone Chido made landfall in Mozambique and passed over Malawi, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, affecting thousands of people. It is expected to dissipate by 17 December near Zimbabwe. Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC) Tom Fletcher has allocated $4 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) for an urgent response to Tropical Cyclone Chido in Mozambique. Governments and humanitarian partners are conducting assessments in the affected areas despite challenges such as communication disruptions and impassable roads.