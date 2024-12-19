Southern Africa: Tropical Cyclone Chido – Flash Update No. 4, as of 16 December 2024

SITUATION OVERVIEW
On 15 December, Tropical Cyclone Chido made landfall in Mozambique, bringing strong winds with gusts (80 km/h), thunderstorms and heavy rainfall exceeding 250 mm in 24 hours. According to estimates shared by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC), Chido has killed at least one person, injured 35 and affected 24,102 people (4,835 families). Also, more than 5,800 houses have been destroyed, 41 classrooms partially damaged and power poles have come down affecting 2,500 families. These figures are subject to change following assessment by teams on the ground. As of 16 December, preliminary assessments indicate that approximately 160,000 people (10 per cent of the people) in Cabo Delgado are in need of assistance, of these around 150,000 people in Pemba are particularly vulnerable. Mecufi has been identified as the hardest-hit area in Cabo Delgado with access challenges due to blocked roads and communication breakdowns. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM), Cabo Delgado and Niassa provinces will maintain consistent rainfall, while Pemba (Cabo Delgado) will likely experience strong winds. Chido has caused power outages and communications disruptions in many areas. In Cabo Delgado, preliminary information indicates that areas such as Chiure, Mecufi and Pemba have been identified as heavily impacted. Secondary impact is estimated in Namuno, Montepuez, Metuge, Macomia and Muidumbe districts. In Niassa Province, it is estimated that approximately 60,000 people will likely still be affected as the system progresses, as of 16 December at 10 a.m.. Memba and Erati (Nampula Province) are projected to be the most impacted districts.
Chido continues to advance inland from Mozambique and Malawi with an intensity that is still at the minimal stage of a moderate tropical storm on 16 December. The centre of the system has passed over southern Malawi, bringing strong winds and rain (100-150 mm). It will later re-enter Mozambique in Tete Province and north of Sofala and Manica provinces on 16 December. It is expected to dissipate near Zimbabwe on 17 December. Residents of Mozambique and Malawi are encouraged to follow the evolution of weather forecasts through their national meteorological services.
In Malawi, according to initial reports from affected districts, on 16 December, approximately 1,800 households (8,100 people) have been affected by the heavy rains and winds brought by the intense Tropical Cyclone. Machinga appears to be the most adversely affected district with 467 households affected and one death, followed by Phalombe where 423 households were affected. Two deaths have been recorded in Blantyre rural where 270 (households) have been affected. Infrastructure including schools, health facilities, maternity and early childhood centres have also been damaged, according to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA). [Correction from yesterday: Schools will only be closed for a day,16 December in all southern districts.]
In the Comoros, on 14 December Chido passed close to the south of the Anjouan, Moheli and Ngazidja islands with wind conditions less violent than those experienced in Mayotte.
Heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Chido, exceeding 150 mm over 10 days, is forecast for northern Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia. Additionally, parts of Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Tanzania and South Africa are also expected to experience significant rainfall due to other weather systems. This rainfall may potentially lead to flash floods and mudslides.
Between 7 and 8 December, Tropical depression Chido developed in the south-eastern Indian Ocean Basin, progressing westward. On 10 December, Chido strengthened reaching the stage of Tropical Cyclone Category 4 (severe typhoon category) but weakened again to Category 3 on 13 December. It passed close to the north of Madagascar on 12 December, then near Glorioso.
