Framed within the Pilgrimage of Justice, Reconciliation, and Unity, the meeting will undergird the WCC Strategic Plan for the Just Community of Women and Men initiative for 2025-2030.
The reference group will also work to formulate the substance of a Beijing+30 and Beyond consultation in 2025.
Within the context of Zimbabwe, the group will demonstrate solidarity with local communities and churches in Zimbabwe, highlighting mutual support and shared goals. The meeting will also involve collaborating with local church leaders and activists to enhance advocacy skills and knowledge for gender justice.
The reference group will gain insights into the specific gender justice challenges and opportunities in Zimbabwe; and facilitate an open and honest dialogue on gender justice issues, encouraging sharing of experiences and mutual learning.
Expected outcomes of the meeting include a detailed strategic plan for the Just Community of Women and Men initiative for the upcoming years. Participants will also come away with strengthened capacity and collaboration between global and local leaders, as well as a reinforced network of gender justice advocates committed to ongoing collaboration.
Presentations will also be made on the history of gender in the ecumenical movement.