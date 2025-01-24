24 deaths due to rain-related incidents in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe experienced unusually low rainfall during the first half of the year. However, since October it has been under the sway of an unremitting downpour. Numerous rain-caused incidents, including drowning, have claimed lives and destroyed properties.
The heavy rains have damaged critical public infrastructure which includes schools, health facilities, roads, bridges, dams, electricity poles and irrigation schemes, according to a report released by the DCP. From October to this day, 983 households, 129 schools and 13 health facilities have been damaged, the DCP said on Friday.
In addition, the heavy rains have damaged 42 public infrastructure, including police stations, government buildings that issue national identity cards and industrial buildings, the DCP said.