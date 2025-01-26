ARTUZ donates ‘Internet in a Box’ to rural schools, bridging the digital divide

“Internet in a Box” is a digital library that allows students to access educational materials offline, eliminating the need for an internet connection.
To date, ARTUZ has provided 35 such facilities to schools in remote areas, giving students access to digital learning tools and resources.
“This initiative marks a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and ensuring that rural schools can access much-needed educational materials,” ARTUZ stated.
In addition to these donations, ARTUZ has been hosting community dialogues to tackle Zimbabwe’s ongoing education crisis. These dialogues, led by parents and teachers, have recently taken place in communities such as Binga and Seke.
Participants raised several concerns, including the government’s failure to provide teachers with salaries above the Poverty Datum Line (PDL).
Both parents and educators expressed frustration that the low salaries are impacting teacher morale and the overall quality of education.
Parents also voiced concerns about the growing reliance on extra lessons, which place an undue financial burden on families and exacerbate inequities in the education system.
“There is a call for the government to intervene and abolish extra lessons, ensuring that quality education is delivered during regular school hours,” ARTUZ noted.
Additionally, participants demanded that the government fulfill its promise of free education, citing frustration over continued financial pressures despite assurances of a no-cost education system.
ARTUZ highlighted a community call for every school to have a designated social worker to address the emotional and psychological challenges faced by students. “Social workers are essential to supporting children’s academic and personal development,” the union emphasized.
Another key demand is for every school to have access to clean, running water. “Access to clean water is fundamental to the health and well-being of learners, particularly in rural areas,” ARTUZ said.
Parents also called for the restructuring of the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) to better serve vulnerable children’s educational needs.
Participants stressed the urgency of a supplementary budget to support the school feeding program, critical for student retention and academic performance in rural communities.
“There was a unanimous appeal for the government to stop delaying school fee payments through the BEAM program. Delays, coupled with payments in a rapidly devaluing local currency, are causing significant disruptions in the education process,” ARTUZ stated.