*IM Kelvin Chumfwa ,WCM Lubuuto Bwalya Mulwale & Phiri Payan Crowned 2025 HKS Chess Open Section,Women Section & Madalas Champions!*
2025 HKS Open Chess Championships is in the books with IM Kelvin Chumfwa bagging the Open Section while WCM Lubuuto Bwalya Mulwale and Payan Phiri secured the Women and Madala sections respectfully.
*The following were Medalist in their sections:*
*Open Section*
1.IM Kelvin Chumfwa 7/8 points :Gold
2.FM Prince Daniel Mulenga 7/8 :Silver
3.Chisopa Daliso 6.5/8 points:Bronze
*Women Section*
1.WCM Lubuuto Bwalya-Mulwale 6.5 points :Gold
2.WFM Constance Mbatha 6/8 points:Silver
3.WCM Daisy Zaza Simenda 6/8 points:Bronze
*Madalas Section*
1.Phiri Payan 7/7 points :Gold
2.Jonas Mumba 5/8 points:Silver
3.Henry Sinkala 5/8 points:Bronze
*Notable Players*
*(A)The following finished with 6 points:*
IM Gillian Bwalya,Lemmy Chishala,Kaoma Michael,Banda Alton and William Mwape .
*(B) The following finished with 5.5 points:*
Brighton Chiumya,FM Chola Musonda, Mukosha Joshua,Mofya Stephen,CM James Dimba and Mubanga Mwandu .
*(C)The following finished with 5 points*
Kanyoka Kennedy,CFZ President Leslie Chikuse,CM Godwin Phiri ,IM Richmond Phiri,Thomas Zulu and CM Kennedy Shane.
*Timothy Kabwe and Borniface Ngonga* finished with 4.5 points.
*Note:* 2026 HKS Championships will be *k20,000 first prize* for the Open Section & *k15,000 for the Women Section*…*Start your preparations!*
*With the highlighted results,join us in extending our congratulatory message* to IM Kelvin Chumfwa who is also the reigning *Chess Zone 4.5 – Southern Africa Champion*,WCM Lubuuto Bwalya Mulwale and Payan Phiri for being crowned 2025 HKS Open Chess Champion!