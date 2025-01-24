“KING” MUNHUMUTAPA DENIED BAIL OVER MNANGAGWA INSULT

Harare Magistrate Sheunesu Matova on Wednesday 8 January 2025 denied bail to Timothy Chiminya, the self-proclaimed King Munhumutapa, after he had applied to be released from prison and to be allowed to stand trial while residing at his residence.
Chiminya, who is represented by Gift Mtisi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, had on Tuesday 7 January 2025 filed an application for bail at Harare Magistrates Court, seeking to be released from detention on bail.
But on Wednesday 8 January 2025, Magistrate Matova ruled that Chiminya is a security threat and does not deserve to be released from prison as he had dethroned some traditional leaders, who were installed by President Mnangagwa and that some subjects of the Chiefs, who were removed, are bound to “fight” the Chiefs, whom he had installed.
The ruling by Magistrate Matova came after he had on Tuesday 7 January 2025 pronounced that Chiminya is fit to stand trial after he was assessed by two doctors while he was in prison following a request by prosecutors, who applied to have him undergo a mental health evaluation.
Chiminya was arrested by some Zimbabwe Republic Police officers on 16 December 2024 and accused of acting unlawfully and causing ridicule to President Mnangagwa by purporting to appoint Chiefs and thereby performing a task, which is the preserve of the ruling ZANU PF political party leader.
He was also accused of dethroning Chiefs in some parts of Zimbabwe, who were legitimately appointed by President Mnangagwa.
