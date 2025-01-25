Opposition MPs in bed with Zanu PF on term extension must be recalled

Dear Readers,
However, given that Honorable Energy Mutodi insists that the draft is authentic could mean that Honorable Charles Moyo must have realised that he is playing with fire, especially knowing that his backer Zanu PF implant Sebenzo Tshabangu has been declared by the courts as being an impostor. There is no smoke without fire. If Honourable Moyo is genuine and serious that he has no hand in the draft, he must sue Honourable Mutodi for framing him by saying the draft motion shared on social media is authentic. If he does not do that, the electorate will believe in the Honourable Mutodi version that Honourable Moyo indeed co-authored the draft with Honourable Mutodi.
However, I am disturbed by the fact that 22 CCC legislators are said to be strongly in support of the move to amend the constitution. These are people who do not have the people at heart. They only care about the bribes they are paid by Zanu PF to suppress the democratic will of the people of Zimbabwe. I suspect that these are the Zanu PF members dressed in CCC regalia who were appointed into their positions by Sebenzo Tshabangu. They obviously want to stay in parliament longer as they are aware that the people of Zimbabwe have rejected them for selling out.
Any member purporting to be CCC who associates themselves with the stupid petition should be recalled, and the citizens will deal with them as they do not have the protection that is illegally accorded to Zanu PF officials. Those MPs must know that there is life beyond the corruptly given bribes they may receive from Zanu PF. When the courts suspended the authority to recall legislators, it did not say CCC MPs must not be recalled again, but only Sebenzo Tshabangu as an impostor has no right to recall. I have just become aware that Sebenzo Tshabangu is demanding that all CCC members of Parliament and councillors must attend a rally he plans to hold in Masvingo, threatening them with recalls if they do not physically attend the rally. This only happens in Zanu PF, so Sebenzo Tshabangu has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is Zanu PF. The CCC MPs must know that Sebenzo Tshabangu has no power to recall anyone as ruled by the Courts. Having been exposed, Tshabangu is only trying to find someone to drown with.
Many commentators, including Professor Madhuku, have said Zimbabweans must take to the streets. Taking to the streets nationwide is commendable. In addition, people must vent their anger on any legislator across the political divide who moves the motion or supports it in Parliament.
Enough is enough, we should not allow corrupt legislators to enslave us this way. They are entrenching the suffering of ordinary Zimbabweans and must be punished heavily.
Kennedy Kaitano