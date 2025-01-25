7:06 by Kennedy Kaitano Have your say: Opposition MPs in bed with Zanu PF on term extension must be recalled

I was about to write an opinion piece suggesting that Honourable Charles Moyo be recalled as a Member of Parliament because he co-authored a motion to amend the Constitution to extend Presidential and Parliamentary term limits when I realised that Honourable Moyo and Senator Hon. Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa have distanced themselves from the draft that is circulating.