15:08 by Staff Reporter Have your say: President Carter’s Legacy in Zimbabwe

U.S. President Jimmy Carter’s commitment to health, human rights, and peace worldwide will feature during his funeral proceedings in Washington, D.C. today. Eulogies from President Joe Biden and others will extoll Carter’s achievements both during his four years in the White House and his 44 years of philanthropy that followed. Carter, the longest living of any U.S. president, was a ubiquitous, positive presence in our world for nearly half a century – building homes for the poor, monitoring elections around the globe, delivering humanitarian relief to those in need – often with his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn, by his side.