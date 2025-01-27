The audacity of greed: Zimbabwe’s politicians seek to extend their rule

Speaking at the triple burial of national heroes last Wednesday, Chiwenga emphasised the importance of leaving a wholesome legacy for future generations, but his words ring hollow amidst the rampant corruption and greed that has defined the past three decades.
Said Chiwenga: “Each generation must take our nation forward — that way, the trajectory of our nation will remain on an upward path, with each generation leaving a wholesome legacy for the one coming after it.
“A loud and clear no to corruption by whomsoever, corruption aborts our quest for sustainable economic development, peace and stability.”
The fact that precious minerals are being smuggled out of the country by individuals connected to top government offices is a damning indictment of the current administration.
Meanwhile, the same politicians who have presided over this plunder now seek to chisel out more of the national cake for themselves! They are set to sell off the remaining national assets including land which they parcelled out among themselves.
The government has already launched the Land Tenure Implementation Programme and has started doling out title deeds to create a market for the farms. The few people that were allocated land, usually thousands of hectares per individual — for free — will now sell it to line their pockets.
After their ruthless plunder of virtually everything, the scavengers now want to gnaw at the remaining bare bones.
A greater depth of wickedness than this is not easy to imagine.
The proposed extension of their terms in office, from the president to legislators, is a blatant attempt to protect their ill-gotten gains and maintain their grip on power. It’s unconscionable that these individuals, who have grown wealthy on the backs of ordinary Zimbabweans, believe they have done enough to warrant an extension of their rule.
This brazen attempt to steal from citizens and undermine the democratic process should be resisted.
Zimbabweans, known for their peace-loving nature, must recognise that their survival instincts will ultimately prevail. The growing disparity between the rich and the poor has reached a critical level, and it’s imperative that citizens demand accountability and real change.
As Chiwenga himself acknowledged, corruption is a threat to national security and stability. It’s time for Zimbabweans to take a collective stand against this scourge and reclaim their country from those who have hijacked it for personal gain.Post published in: Featured