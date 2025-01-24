17:47 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Zimbabwe to Host Historic World Fashion Week 2026 at Victoria Falls: Know More

Zimbabwe is set to make history as the first African country to host the esteemed World Fashion Week® in 2026. The event will unfold at the iconic Victoria Falls, recognized as the world’s largest waterfall and a UNESCO World Heritage site. The week-long event, scheduled from April 1st to 5th, 2025, aims to highlight sustainable practices within the fashion industry under the theme “Give Your Light to the World – Africa is Now.”