Zimbabwe to Host Historic World Fashion Week 2026 at Victoria Falls: Know More

World Fashion Week® Zimbabwe 2025/26 will consist of a series of fashion shows that celebrate sustainability and cultural heritage, aiming to foster international relations through the universal language of fashion. The focus will be on promoting environmental stewardship, cultural appreciation, and economic growth through sustainable fashion.
The campaign will also shine a light on empowerment initiatives for women and children across the continent. Highlighting the event will be the World Fashion Week Zimbabwe 2026, featuring the renowned Ivhu Tribe. An exclusive photo session with celebrity photographer Robbie Merritt, known for his work with major media outlets like Fox, CNBC, NBC, and Newswire, will capture the essence of this gathering. Top models and designers from across five continents will display their sustainable creations, emphasizing global cooperation and social responsibility.
“We are honored to present World Fashion Week in Zimbabwe, an amazing nation, rich in culture, wonderful people, landscapes and creativity,” said WFW Founder and CEO, Paco de Jaimes. “This event will not only highlight global sustainable fashion, but also empower communities, showcasing the incredible talent that Zimbabwe and Africa have to offer on a global stage.”
“Africa is now! We are beyond thrilled that Ivhu Tribe is hosting a pre-launch in conjunction with World Fashion Week, a groundbreaking first for Africa.” said Jasper Mandizera, Creative Director of Ivhu Tribe. “Africa is not just the cradle of humanity, but also the continent of tomorrow and the future.”
“We are all super excited to receive the WFW/WFE family and friends from across the world. To you, we say a very big and heartfelt WELCOME to Zimbabwe!” said Paxina Kalulu, WFW’s Official Representative in Zimbabwe. “We cannot wait to show how amazing Zimbabwe is and for you to experience the true Zimbabwean hospitality, indeed, Africa is Now.”
Additionally, the event will host various forums, workshops, panel discussions, and networking events. These will provide a platform for budding designers and seasoned industry leaders to discuss the future of fashion with a focus on sustainability. Participants will have opportunities to meet influential figures, share sustainable solutions, and explore new ideas within the fashion sector.
World Fashion Week Zimbabwe 2026 is poised to demonstrate the influential role of fashion in driving global change, fostering unity, and inspiring sustainable actions worldwide. As the global community focuses on Africa, this landmark event is expected to leave a lasting impact on the fashion industry globally.