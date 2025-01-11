15:22 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Zimbabwe two dollar note currency Finance Zimbabwe’s currency crisis worsens as illegal traders flourish

When the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) introduced the Zimbabwe Gold, or ZiG, as the new currency last April, it promised it would be the ultimate solution to a two-decade currency crisis. However, less than a year later, ZiG has been disastrous, like all its predecessors, and now, Zimbabweans are turning to outlawed night vendors for their groceries and other shopping needs.