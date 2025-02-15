All Roads Lead to Livingstone for the 2024 Flowers Chess Open

This event will be hosted in Livingstone which is closer to the majestic Victoria Falls ‘Mosi oa tunya’ the smoke that thunders because of these majestic and gigantic falls.
The players will be treated to a very good hospitable quality time while playing the game they love the most. International Master Gillian Bwalya will lead in the defence of the title from other players like compatriot International Master Kelvin Chumfwa. International Master David Silva from Angola will also be out there to show his attacking prowess.
Local talent will be shown in this inaugural chess open tournament. There are two main sections namely: the masters section for players rated 1800- upwards and the Amateurs section rated below 1799 and below.
Daggers will be drawn in this exciting event to produce the champions of the respective sections. Is it going to be Gillian Bwalya aka chess Guru in the open section or Natalie Banda in the ladies section? Let’s wait and see. Time will tell. The Masters ‘ section winner will walk away with 7000 Kwacha, while the ladies champion will pocket a cool 6000 kwacha.There are also some consolation prizes. For each category, winners will walk away with 1000 Kwacha, that is 1501-1750, Best 0- 1500 1000 kwacha, best 2000-2200- 100 0kwacha, 1800-1999 -1000kwacha.
There is a consolation prize galore.
All the best to the players.