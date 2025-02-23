Expelled Tshabangu claims CCC disciplinary hearing was a “sham”, rejects expulsion

Tshabangu’s expulsion was announced on Wednesday by the CCC, led by Professor Welshman Ncube, following a disciplinary hearing on February 12, 2025.
The hearing found him guilty of violating the party’s constitution and disrespecting its leadership.
However, Tshabangu’s camp immediately dismissed the decision, claiming the process was flawed and lacked transparency.
This latest development adds to the CCC’s ongoing internal conflicts, further eroding public trust and the party’s credibility in its efforts to challenge Zanu PF.
The CCC, under Prof. Ncube’s leadership, stated that Tshabangu was found guilty on all four charges brought against him during the disciplinary hearing.
However, Tshabangu’s spokesperson, Nqobizitha Mlilo, pointed out several procedural irregularities, arguing that the process failed to meet basic standards of fairness and due process.
“This is a rather strange process,” Mlilo said, asserting that the disciplinary hearing was illegitimate.
“In any disciplinary hearing where the accused is found guilty, two things must happen: the disciplinary committee must deliver a reasoned judgment outlining the facts and legal basis of the decision, and the guilty party must be given an opportunity to present mitigating arguments before sentencing.”
Mlilo explained that a prosecutor should then present arguments for a harsher sentence if necessary.
“Only after these steps does the disciplinary committee hand down a sentence in a reasoned judgment. It is certainly not done through a press statement,” he said, adding that none of these steps were followed in Tshabangu’s case.
“Senator Tshabangu has not received a reasoned judgment. The standard processes of mitigation and aggravation of sentences did not take place and clearly will not. When we say this disciplinary hearing was a sham and a kangaroo court, this is exactly what we mean.”
Mlilo added: “Put simply, the statement made by Mr. Madzimure is not worth a yawn. Senator Tshabangu has better things to do with his time than to play marbles with argumentative busybodies.”
CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure outlined the four charges against Tshabangu and the disciplinary committee’s verdict in a statement.
According to Madzimure, Tshabangu was charged with violating the CCC constitution by breaching party rules and regulations.
The charges included, “In or around November and December 2024, Tshabangu allegedly made or attempted to make changes to CCC parliamentary portfolio holders without authorisation from the President or any party organ.
Violating Clause 9.1.2.3 of the CCC constitution by making public pronouncements and communicating these unauthorised changes to state institutions without seeking prior approval from the President or party organs, including the National Standing Committee, National Executive Committee, and National Council.
Bringing the CCC’s name and reputation into disrepute through his actions outlined in the first two charges. Disrespecting the office of the President and party organs by making derogatory public statements following his suspension from the party.
Madzimure stated that the National Disciplinary Committee, after finding Tshabangu guilty on all charges, decided to expel him from the party with immediate effect, citing the seriousness of his misconduct.