Harare Traffic Unit Seeks Interview With Malloti After She Broke Clamp On Her Car In CBD

As she drove away, a man in civilian clothes was seen picking up the broken clamp and throwing it at Malloti’s car, smashing the windscreen.

Afterwards, Malloti posted on Instagram, accusing the Harare municipal police of being unreasonable. She wrote:

These people clamped me at 4 PM, where should I have gone at that time to pay for the fine? I am loaded with badness in my real life, it’s better to get a screen for $70 than to give these people even a dollar. It’s not about money, I just refused to be weighed down and wasting my time. First thing tomorrow morning is replacing the screen; as long as these people haven’t eaten my money, it’s a win for me.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the City of Harare said the man who damaged Malloti’s windscreen is not one of their employees.

The local authority also said they wanted to interview the car owner, as breaking a clamp placed on a car is an offence. The statement reads: