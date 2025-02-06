RIGOROUS BAIL CONDITIONS FOR KING MUNHUMUTAPA OVER MNANGAGWA INSULT

Chiminya, who was arrested by some Zimbabwe Republic Police officers on 16 December 2024 and charged with undermining authority of or insulting the president as defined in section 33(2)(a)(ii), had languished in prison after he was denied bail on Wednesday 8 January 2025 by Harare Magistrate Sheunesu Matova, who ruled that he is a security threat and did not deserve to be released from prison as he had dethroned some traditional leaders, who were installed by President Mnangagwa and that some subjects of the Chiefs, who were removed, were bound to “fight” the Chiefs, whom he had installed.
This compelled Chiminya’s lawyer Gift Mtisi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, to file an appeal against Magistrate Matova’s decision at Harare High Court on Tuesday 7 January 2025, seeking his release from detention on bail.
On Friday 31 January 2025, High Court Judge Justice Faith Mushure upheld Chiminya’s appeal and set aside Magistrate Matova’s decision denying the traditional leader bail.
In granting bail to Chiminya, Justice Mushure ordered him to pay US$200 or its ZiG equivalent as bail surety and restricted him to a 25 kilometre travel radius from Harare Central Police Station until his matter is finalised.
The Judge also ordered Chiminya to report twice every week on Mondays and Fridays at Harare Central Police Station until his matter is finalised including surrendering his passport with the Clerk of Court at Harare Magistrates Court.
The traditional leader was also ordered not to interfere with state witnesses or investigations and to continue residing at his given residential address until his matter gets finalised.
Chiminya returns to court on 5 March 2025.
