Victoria Falls, Untamed Wildlife, and Exclusive Luxury Safaris Elevate Zimbabwe as a Premier Destination for Discerning Global Travelers

Victoria Falls, rich wildlife, and luxury safaris make Zimbabwe a premier destination, offering unforgettable adventures for discerning global travelers.
Zimbabwe’s tourism sector is on a strong growth trajectory, with efforts underway to attract high-value travelers from the Middle East, Russia, and Nigeria. The country is also deepening ties with key Asian markets such as China and India to further solidify its position as a premier travel destination in Africa.
Tourism has long been a critical driver of Zimbabwe’s economy, contributing significantly to foreign currency earnings. The sector saw a remarkable 15% increase in revenue, reaching US$839 million in the first nine months of 2024. This growth was largely attributed to a surge in international arrivals and robust domestic tourism, which contributed US$289 million to total receipts.
As Zimbabwe looks ahead to 2025, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) projects that the sector will generate over US$1 billion in revenue, reinforcing the nation’s status as a key player in the African tourism industry.
Expansion into High-Value Markets: Middle East, Russia, and Nigeria
Zimbabwe is shifting its focus to emerging tourism markets that promise high-value visitors. Historically, the country has relied on strong inflows from Canada, Israel, and the United States, but recent trends indicate that new markets in the Middle East, Russia, and Nigeria hold significant potential.
Middle East Travelers: A Growing Market
The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing outbound travel markets, with tourists from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries seeking unique and premium travel experiences. Zimbabwe is positioning itself as an attractive destination for Middle Eastern tourists by promoting luxury safaris, exclusive wildlife experiences, and the breathtaking scenery of Victoria Falls.
Additionally, Middle Eastern travelers are known for their high spending power, making them an ideal target for Zimbabwe’s hospitality sector. The government and private sector are actively working to introduce halal-friendly services and luxury accommodations to cater to this market.
Russia: A Strategic Partner in Tourism
Russian tourists are becoming increasingly adventurous, with a growing interest in Africa’s diverse landscapes, culture, and wildlife. Zimbabwe is capitalizing on this trend by enhancing its marketing campaigns and travel packages tailored to Russian visitors.
With the easing of travel restrictions and improved connectivity, Zimbabwe is set to welcome more Russian tourists interested in safaris, historical sites, and adventure tourism. Efforts are also underway to establish direct flight connections, further streamlining travel between the two countries.
Nigeria: Strengthening African Tourism Links
Nigeria, one of Africa’s largest economies, has a rapidly expanding middle class with a strong appetite for travel. Zimbabwe is working to attract Nigerian visitors by promoting leisure tourism, business travel, and cultural exchange programs.
By increasing awareness about Zimbabwe’s attractions and strengthening airline connectivity between Harare and major Nigerian cities like Lagos and Abuja, the country is poised to benefit from a significant increase in Nigerian tourists.
China and India: Strengthening Ties with Asia’s Travel Giants
Beyond new markets, Zimbabwe continues to build on its relationships with China and India—two of the world’s largest outbound travel markets.
China: A Priority Market for Zimbabwe
China has long been a key focus for Zimbabwe’s tourism industry, given the growing number of Chinese travelers exploring Africa. Zimbabwe’s government has intensified its marketing efforts in China, promoting the country as an ideal destination for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and cultural tourists.
Tourism collaborations between Zimbabwe and China have expanded, with increased participation in travel expos, influencer partnerships, and digital marketing campaigns aimed at Chinese travelers. The introduction of Mandarin-speaking guides and Chinese-friendly services is also helping Zimbabwe attract a greater share of this lucrative market.
India: A Rising Tourism Partner
India is emerging as another vital source of tourists for Zimbabwe. With a growing middle class and an increasing interest in African safaris and cultural heritage, Indian travelers present a valuable opportunity for Zimbabwe’s tourism sector.
The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority has been actively engaging Indian tour operators and travel agencies to create customized travel packages. Promoting iconic attractions like Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, and the Great Zimbabwe ruins to Indian tourists is a key part of the strategy.
Domestic Tourism: A Key Contributor to Revenue Growth
While international tourism remains a priority, Zimbabwe has also seen strong growth in domestic travel. Local tourism initiatives have encouraged Zimbabweans to explore their own country, resulting in domestic tourism contributing US$289 million in the first nine months of 2024.
Government incentives, discounted travel packages, and social media campaigns have played a crucial role in driving domestic travel. By continuing to promote local attractions and experiences, Zimbabwe is creating a more resilient tourism industry that is not solely dependent on foreign arrivals.
Infrastructure and Connectivity: Key Drivers of Growth
To support its tourism expansion efforts, Zimbabwe is investing in improved infrastructure and connectivity.
Airport Upgrades and Increased Flights
Zimbabwe’s major airports, including Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare and Victoria Falls International Airport, have undergone significant upgrades to accommodate rising tourist numbers. The expansion of these airports is crucial in facilitating seamless travel for international visitors.
Additionally, Zimbabwe is working to increase direct flight routes to key markets such as the Middle East, Russia, and Nigeria. Airlines operating in these regions are being encouraged to introduce or expand flights to Zimbabwe, making the country more accessible to travelers.
Hotel and Accommodation Development
The hospitality sector is experiencing a boom, with new hotels, lodges, and luxury resorts being developed to meet the growing demand. International hotel brands are showing increased interest in Zimbabwe, while local entrepreneurs are also investing in unique boutique accommodations.
Eco-friendly lodges, safari camps, and luxury retreats are being developed to cater to tourists seeking exclusive and sustainable travel experiences. These investments are crucial in elevating Zimbabwe’s tourism offerings to international standards.
Marketing and Digital Transformation in Tourism Promotion
Zimbabwe is leveraging digital platforms and strategic marketing campaigns to attract international visitors.
Social Media and Influencer Marketing
Social media plays a crucial role in modern tourism marketing, and Zimbabwe is actively utilizing platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to showcase its breathtaking landscapes and attractions. Collaborations with travel influencers and content creators are helping Zimbabwe reach new audiences globally.
Virtual Tours and Online Booking Services
To enhance the visitor experience, Zimbabwe’s tourism sector is embracing technology by offering virtual tours and online booking platforms. Potential travelers can explore destinations digitally before making travel plans, increasing engagement and bookings.
Sustainable Tourism: Preserving Zimbabwe’s Natural Heritage
As Zimbabwe expands its tourism sector, sustainability remains a key focus. The country is committed to preserving its natural heritage and wildlife through conservation efforts and eco-tourism initiatives.
National parks and wildlife reserves are implementing stricter conservation measures to protect endangered species and maintain the pristine environment that attracts global travelers. Eco-friendly tourism projects are also being encouraged to promote responsible travel.
The Future of Zimbabwe’s Tourism Industry
With strategic market expansion, infrastructure investments, and digital transformation, Zimbabwe’s tourism industry is on an upward trajectory. By tapping into high-value markets such as the Middle East, Russia, and Nigeria while strengthening ties with China and India, the country is positioning itself as a top destination in Africa.
As Zimbabwe moves towards exceeding US$1 billion in tourism revenue, continued efforts in marketing, connectivity, and sustainable tourism will be crucial in maintaining long-term growth. The future looks bright for Zimbabwe as it cements its status as a premier travel destination on the global stage.