Why is the Mnangagwa regime indifferent to how corruption and human rights abuses are tainting Zimbabwe’s image?

The regime’s blatant disregard for human rights, rampant corruption, and the resulting socio-economic decline have not only tarnished the nation’s international standing but have also exacerbated the suffering of its citizens.
Despite widespread condemnation, Mnangagwa appears unbothered by how his government’s actions affect Zimbabwe’s global image.
The continued persecution of journalists, such as the recent arrest of Blessed Mhlanga, sends a clear message that the regime prioritizes control over accountability.
These attacks on press freedom only serve to worsen the country’s international rankings, yet the government shows no concern for how this affects Zimbabwe’s reputation.
The same disregard extends to corruption, where the country is now ranked the most corrupt in southern Africa with a Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) score of 21 out of 100.
Instead of addressing these crises, the regime appears more invested in suppressing dissent and entrenching itself in power.
At the heart of Zimbabwe’s challenges lies a regime primarily concerned with maintaining its grip on power.
The ruling party, ZANU-PF, has historically prioritized political survival over genuine governance.
This survivalist mentality manifests in the suppression of dissenting voices, ensuring that anyone who challenges the status quo is silenced.
The judiciary, police, and security services all function as tools for political control, allowing the government to operate with near-total impunity.
With such a tight grip on state institutions, there is little incentive to improve governance or address the suffering of ordinary citizens.
The erosion of accountability has allowed corruption to flourish unchecked, further deepening the economic crisis.
Corruption in Zimbabwe is not merely a byproduct of weak governance; it is a deliberate system that benefits those in power.
It is no coincidence that Zimbabwe has become the most corrupt country in the region, as those at the top have turned state resources into personal wealth.
Corrupt elites siphon billions through illicit deals, public procurement fraud, and misappropriation of state funds, while ordinary citizens struggle to survive.
Public officials implicated in corruption scandals rarely face consequences, reinforcing the idea that theft from state coffers is an accepted practice within the government.
The plunder extends to natural resources, where gold smuggling alone is estimated to cost Zimbabwe over US$1.5 billion annually.
The government’s indifference to these losses reflects a leadership that prioritizes self-enrichment over national development.
While many nations strive to maintain a positive international image, Zimbabwe’s leadership appears unconcerned by its growing isolation.
The government has adapted to life as a pariah state, using international condemnation as a tool to fuel nationalist rhetoric.
Instead of engaging in genuine reforms, the regime blames sanctions and foreign interference for its failures, despite overwhelming evidence that corruption and misgovernance are the real causes of Zimbabwe’s economic collapse.
This strategy allows Mnangagwa to maintain internal support among those who still believe that the country’s problems stem from external forces rather than government mismanagement.
Even as Zimbabwe’s rankings continue to plummet on global indices, including the World Press Freedom Index where it stands at 116th out of 180 countries, the regime remains unshaken.
The government’s indifference to widespread poverty and unemployment is not a mere failure of policy—it is a deliberate strategy of control.
With over 80% of the population living in poverty and unemployment exceeding 90%, citizens are preoccupied with daily survival, leaving little room for political engagement or resistance.
When people are struggling to put food on the table, they are less likely to organize protests or demand accountability.
This economic disenfranchisement is not accidental; it is a tool of oppression that ensures those in power remain unchallenged.
By keeping the majority of Zimbabweans economically weak, the regime effectively suppresses potential opposition, ensuring its continued dominance.
Another reason the regime remains indifferent to poverty is that it serves as a convenient political tool.
By keeping Zimbabweans impoverished, the government ensures that handouts—whether in the form of food aid, agricultural inputs, or social welfare programs—become a means of political leverage.
Those in power position themselves as benevolent saviors, even though they are the architects of the very suffering they claim to alleviate.
During elections, ruling party officials exploit this dependency by distributing aid in exchange for votes, reinforcing the illusion that survival hinges on their continued rule.
This calculated cycle of deprivation and conditional relief ensures that the people remain trapped in a system where questioning authority risks losing access to basic necessities, further entrenching the regime’s grip on power.
Zimbabwe’s political environment is heavily militarized, with the security sector playing a pivotal role in sustaining the current regime.
Mnangagwa’s rise to power was facilitated by the military in the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, and his continued rule depends on maintaining strong ties with the armed forces.
This militarization of politics means that real change is nearly impossible without the consent of the security establishment.
The police and army are routinely used to crush protests, intimidate opposition figures, and silence critics, creating an environment where dissent is met with brute force.
This unchecked power further emboldens the regime, as those tasked with upholding the rule of law are instead complicit in its violation.
The lack of a credible opposition has also contributed to the regime’s confidence in its ability to govern without consequences.
The political landscape remains fragmented, with opposition parties weakened by internal divisions, fear cultivated by intimidation, and even the bribing of its leaders by the ruling elite.
Without a strong, united opposition, there is little to no pressure on the government to address the country’s crises, allowing the regime to continue operating with impunity.
Mnangagwa’s administration has mastered the art of crisis management through repression rather than reform.
The government’s response to economic collapse, human rights abuses, and global condemnation has not been to implement meaningful change but rather to tighten its grip on power.
As long as those at the top continue to benefit from the system, and as long as the military and security forces remain loyal, there is no incentive for reform.
The regime thrives in a state of controlled instability, where the suffering of citizens is an acceptable cost for those in power to maintain their wealth and privilege.
The continued persecution of journalists, the deepening corruption, and the worsening socio-economic conditions all point to a leadership that has abandoned any pretense of serving its people.
The arrest of Blessed Mhlanga is just one example of how far the government is willing to go to silence critical voices, ensuring that only state-approved narratives dominate public discourse.
The worsening rankings on corruption and press freedom indices are not mere statistics—they are symptoms of a decaying state that prioritizes self-preservation over progress.
The Zimbabwean government’s indifference is not a mystery; it is a calculated approach rooted in power retention.
As long as the ruling elite and their allies benefit from this arrangement, and as long as the populace remains disempowered, the prospects for change appear bleak.
Addressing these challenges requires a concerted effort from both domestic actors and the international community to promote accountability, support civil society, and empower the citizenry to demand a more just and transparent governance structure.
