13:36 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 15th February 2025

As the vigil met this Saturday to demand genuine democracy and a stop to the mutilation of the constitution to make way for ED's desire for prolonged stay in power, the Geza Movement appeared to be stubbornly going nowhere. On the other hand, ZANU PF has now started reaching out to the hapless masses, countrywide, telling them to support ED's continued stay in power beyond his current tenure.