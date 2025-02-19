Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 15th February 2025

Those currently on ED’s gravy train are beginning to use vulgar language against those opposing the president’s 2030 agenda and bribes to buy support. They realise they stand to lose their privileged statuses and their opportunity to continue to plunder the nation’s resources with impunity under ED’s rule.
Who is this Geza Movement meant to benefit.
In a recent press statement, Geza made a distinction between ED as a nationalist and them, as War Veterans who fought for Zimbabwe’s freedom. Geza went on to intimate that it was the war veterans’ chance to take over the presidency and not the nationalists.
Another question pops up: ‘but you’re all ZANU PF?’ Clearly, according to Geza, this is a factional war within ZANU PF, with the war veterans demanding their turn to loot and plunder. This has nothing to do with the people or national interest!
The recent scenes at the national shrine where heroes are buried, shows the battle lines within ZANU PF. with opposing factions singing songs exhorting their all. It is also clear that Geza Movement is clearly gunning for General Chiwenga, a decorated war veteran. Genuine activists and Zimbabweans at large, must therefore not be fooled by ZANU PF. Either way ZANU PF wins and Zimbabwe loses. Rise up mwana wevhu!
Thanks to those who came today: Kudzwai Madhadha, Chido Makawa, Heather Makawa Chitate, Philip Maponga, Patricia Masamba, Mellisa Mbavarira and Ephraim Tapa. Photos:https://www.flickr.com/
For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/
Events and Notices:
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 1st March from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
- Facebook pages:
Vigil : https ://www.
ROHR: https://www.
ZAF: https://www.
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London meets regularly on Saturdays from 14.00 to 17.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.