Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 1st February 2025

With the ZANUPF 2030 agenda gathering steam and its movers becoming more brazen and shameless by the day, Vigil activists met this Saturday under the theme ‘NO to ZANU PF’S 2030 agenda’ and ‘YES to CONSTITUTIONALISM’. Events in Zimbabwe this week could never have been clearer that ZANUPF’S evil intentions are to butcher the country’s constitution for the love of power and continued looting.
Mnangagwa’s cronies and his family seem determined to cling on power to further enrich seamless pockets and in the process, create the possibility of the Mnangagwa dynasty. Vigil activists noted with consternation that Zimbabwe will be inching closer to the Mnangagwa dynasty with every day that passes beyond the 2028 term expiry of Parliament and President.
Shepherd Gandanga was non-apologetic, roundly slamming the idea, with Dickson Chikwizo agreeing that ZANUPF and Mnangagwa must be stopped. Mellisa Mbavarira wondered why the opposition movement could not trade in their narrow selfish agendas and unite to fight the ZANU PF scourge. ‘We need leadership and the Restoration of Human Rights (ROHR) must step up its leadership on the ground in Zimbabwe’, said Chido Makawa.
Earlier, during the monthly ROHR face to face-to-face meeting, a resolution was made calling upon ROHR to bring the civil society movement together and help build a democratic alternative if ZANU PF was to be stopped in its tracks. Members also agreed not to outsource the democratic struggle to war veteran organisations who have been vocal lately arguing, though helpful, they remain part of ZANU PF, which is devil in the room.
Events and Notices:
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 15th February from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London meets regularly on Saturdays from 14.00 to 17.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.