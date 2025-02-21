Zimbabwe’s coffee industry eyes massive growth

HARARE, Feb 20 (NewsDay Live) – Zimbabwe’s coffee sector is gearing up for a major resurgence with the launch of the Zimbabwe Barista Throwdown (ZBT) 2025, a nationwide competition designed to spotlight local barista talent and catapult the local coffee to the global stage.
Organized by Changamiri Coffee Company in collaboration with United Arab Emirates-based Artisan Empire and the Living Coffee Foundation, the competition will run for six months, culminating in the inaugural Zimbabwe Coffee Festival on September 4-5, 2025, at the Changamiri Coffee Resort in Vumba.
The initiative marks a renewed effort to restore Zimbabwe’s reputation as a producer of premium Arabica coffee.
Once known for its high-quality beans, the country’s coffee industry suffered setbacks due to climate change and declining production.
However, with global coffee consumption projected to grow at an annual rate of 4.22% between 2024 and 2028, Zimbabwe is positioning itself as a key contender in the specialty coffee market.
Changamiri Coffee Company chief executive officer, Hillary Chindodo, emphasized that the competition is about more than just showcasing barista skills.
“The Zimbabwe Barista Throwdown is a movement to celebrate the unique flavours, craftsmanship, and innovation in our coffee industry,” he said.
“Zimbabwean coffee has a rich story to tell, and this platform allows us to share it with the world.”
The ZBT 2025 aims to raise the profile of Zimbabwean coffee, develop a skilled workforce, promote sustainability in production, and attract tourism and investment into the sector.
The competition kicks off in April 2025 with a national roadshow, featuring regional throwdowns in Victoria Falls, Bulawayo, Kwekwe, Harare, Marondera, and Vumba.
The best baristas from each region will proceed to the national finals set to take place during the Zimbabwe Coffee Festival.
Beyond the competition, the festival will present significant opportunities for investment.
The two-day event will bring together industry professionals, investors, and coffee enthusiasts for masterclasses, networking sessions, and live coffee tastings.
“We are building an ecosystem that enables Zimbabwean coffee to compete globally,” Chindodo said.
“This is the moment for investors, coffee chains, and hospitality brands to pay attention.”
With Zimbabwe’s coffee exports beginning to recover, the event is expected to attract interest from international buyers.
The festival will serve as a crucial platform for fostering partnerships between local farmers, roasters, international coffee brands, and financial backers looking to invest in Zimbabwe’s coffee supply chain.
“Coffee is not just a drink; it’s a multi-billion-dollar industry. Zimbabwe has the potential to become a major player in Africa’s specialty coffee sector,” Chindodo added.
The initiative marks a turning point for the country’s coffee industry, driving investment, boosting exports, and strengthening Zimbabwe’s position in the global coffee market.