KWEKWE – Two men were killed after accidentally detonating dynamite at a mine in Kwekwe.
Police named the deceased as Loveson Nkiwane, 41, and Albert Mulima, 46.
The duo were mining underground at the Donzic 6 mine police believe one of them “unknowingly placed a hot iron pick head directly onto a hidden cache of the explosives.”
National police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi added: “Subsequently, the heat from the pick head ignited the dynamites, causing a devastating explosion which claimed the lives of the victims.”