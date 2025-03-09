Bulawayo water utility plan sparks public outcry

By Ndumiso Tshuma
During a feedback meeting held at the City Council Chambers on Wednesday, residents expressed frustration over the decision-making process, accusing the council of sidelining their voices in critical discussions.
Entumbane resident Khethiwe Tshuma criticised the council’s history of unilateral decision-making, saying residents were often excluded from consultations.
“They make serious decisions themselves without consulting us,” she said. “We cannot bank on BCC’s consultation because they end up doing things in their own way.”
The proposal aims to establish an independent water management body, but many fear it could mirror past failed utility models.
Some residents questioned whether the new utility would genuinely serve the public or primarily benefit a select few.
“If we look at Ingwebu, it is now a utility owned by a few,” said Thamsanqa Ndlovu. “It sounds like only one person or a small group is benefiting. Why can’t the city council employ professional workers who don’t engage in corrupt practices?”
Others raised concerns over potential job losses for council employees.
“If we introduce this water utility, that means council members don’t have employment anymore,” said Praise Ncube from Pumula South. “We elect council members to represent our needs. What happens if only a few individuals are picked to run this utility? How will we be represented? We need improved service delivery for the people.”
BCC officials defended the plan, arguing that it would bring investment and improve water service efficiency.
“The introduction of a utility will not only attract investment but also upgrade ageing wastewater systems,” said Acting Director of Water and Sanitation, Engineer Kwanele Sibanda. “More efficient and reliable water sanitation management will be implemented if residents agree to this proposal.”
Dr. Edwin Mzingwane Sibanda, BCC’s Director of Health, defended the hiring of a Dutch company Vitens Evides International (VIE), as a consultant, highlighting past successes of foreign partnerships, pointing to VIE, which helped establish 1,816 sewer connections in Cowdray Park by December 2022.
“We have approached VIE for assistance. So far, the servicing of Phase 1 in Cowdray Park has been completed, with water connections for 5,868 households,” said Dr. Sibanda. “Phase 2 is ongoing, and once completed, we will move on to other areas.”