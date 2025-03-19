19.3.2025 2:17
by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

Court postpones trial of pro-democracy campaigners for disorderly conduct

THE trial of some prominent pro-democracy campaigners, who were seized from a plane in Harare last year and tortured before being prosecuted on charges of disorderly conduct in a public place, has been postponed to 27 March 2025 as one of the accused persons was not available.

Opposition leader Jameson Timba of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, arrested for holding a political gathering that authorities said was unauthorized, disembarks a prison truck as he arrives for a hearing at the magistrates’ court in Harare, Zimbabwe, June 21, 2024. © 2024 REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

 

The nine who include prominent pro-democracy campaigners namely Namatai KwekwezaRobson ChereSamuel Gwenzi, Emmanuel SitimaPhillies PikitayiDephine GutsaSimbarashe BlacksonLast Chinodya and Vusumuzi Moyo, are on trial at Harare Magistrates Court answering to charges of disorderly conduct in a public place as defined in section 41(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The nine, who were arrested in July last year, are accused of allegedly participating in an unsanctioned demonstration reportedly held at Harare Magistrates Court in June 2024, where they reportedly protested against the detention of Citizens Coalition for Change political party leader Jameson Timba and some of the opposition party members and demanding their release from prison.

On Monday 17 March 2025, the trial of the nine persons could not proceed as Moyo was reportedly out of the country and could not make it on time to stand trial with his co-accused persons and hence proceedings were postponed to 27 March 2025.

Jeremiah BamuTinashe Chinopfukutwa and Kelvin Kabaya of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, are representing the accused persons.

