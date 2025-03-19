Court postpones trial of pro-democracy campaigners for disorderly conduct

The nine who include prominent pro-democracy campaigners namely Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, Samuel Gwenzi, Emmanuel Sitima, Phillies Pikitayi, Dephine Gutsa, Simbarashe Blackson, Last Chinodya and Vusumuzi Moyo, are on trial at Harare Magistrates Court answering to charges of disorderly conduct in a public place as defined in section 41(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
The nine, who were arrested in July last year, are accused of allegedly participating in an unsanctioned demonstration reportedly held at Harare Magistrates Court in June 2024, where they reportedly protested against the detention of Citizens Coalition for Change political party leader Jameson Timba and some of the opposition party members and demanding their release from prison.
On Monday 17 March 2025, the trial of the nine persons could not proceed as Moyo was reportedly out of the country and could not make it on time to stand trial with his co-accused persons and hence proceedings were postponed to 27 March 2025.
Jeremiah Bamu, Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Kelvin Kabaya of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, are representing the accused persons.