13.3.2025 18:20
by Staff Reporter

Government scrambles to address viral pothole controversy

The Zimbabwean government is under fire after a viral image showed three people posing inside a massive pothole, allegedly on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.
This crucial route to Victoria Falls, a major tourist attraction, has long been plagued by neglect and deterioration.
Motorists and travelers have frequently expressed frustration with the road’s hazardous state, sharing videos and images highlighting its poor condition. Many argue that the potholes contribute to rising accidents and vehicle damage.

In response, the government dismissed claims that the viral image was taken on the highway, though it acknowledged that certain sections need urgent repair.

‘Rehabilitation efforts are underway through a partnership with Bitumen World, with repair teams stationed in Hwange, Halfway, and Insiza,’ a government statement read.

Opposition politician Gift Ostallos Siziba criticized the government’s failure to maintain the road, posting a video showing its extensive damage.

‘The number of potholes has reached catastrophic levels, leading to broken-down trucks and increased accidents,’ he said.

