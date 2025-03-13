This crucial route to Victoria Falls, a major tourist attraction, has long been plagued by neglect and deterioration.
In response, the government dismissed claims that the viral image was taken on the highway, though it acknowledged that certain sections need urgent repair.
‘Rehabilitation efforts are underway through a partnership with Bitumen World, with repair teams stationed in Hwange, Halfway, and Insiza,’ a government statement read.
Opposition politician Gift Ostallos Siziba criticized the government’s failure to maintain the road, posting a video showing its extensive damage.
‘The number of potholes has reached catastrophic levels, leading to broken-down trucks and increased accidents,’ he said.
Source: Government scrambles to address viral pothole controversy