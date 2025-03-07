Haulage Truck Crash On Christmas Pass Leaves Four Dead

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident which occurred just after midday along the Harare-Mutare Road, near VED Mutare.
Three victims died at the scene, while the fourth succumbed to injuries at Victoria Chitepo Hospital. Police said:
The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 06/03/25, at around 1240 hours, along Harare-Mutare Road, near VED Mutare.
A haulage truck collided with four vehicles and hit four pedestrians before overturning and landing on its roof while descending Christmas Pass.
As a result of the accident, three people died on the spot while another died upon admission at Victoria Chitepo Hospital.
More details will be released in due course.