Police Investigate Burnings Of Vehicles In Harare Suburbs

Nyathi said the vehicles were deliberately set on fire by the individuals driving them. After igniting the fires, the perpetrators swiftly jumped into accompanying vehicles and fled the scenes at high speeds. He said:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has received reports of petrol-instigated burning of moving vehicles at business premises in Avondale, Highlands, Newlands and Goromonzi on 28th March 2025 between 12 midnight and 4 am.
This was done by suspects who were driving the vehicles. They quickly jumped onto accompanying vehicles and ran away.
Nyathi added that the ZRP is investigating the incidents and will provide more details in due course.