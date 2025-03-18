Police shootout leaves six armed robbery suspects dead

The incident took place between 2 am and 4 am near the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls tollgate.
According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspects had spent the day monitoring a shop in Insuza before launching their attack. They tied up two victims, covering their faces with blankets, and demanded cash and valuables.
The gang fled in a silver Honda Fit, registration AEY 4843, with stolen cash, groceries, a lithium battery, an amplifier, and a gas tank.
Police officers later intercepted the vehicle near the tollgate. “Detectives ordered the suspects to stop, but they fired shots at the police, leading to a shootout,” police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.
The suspects crashed into a boom gate while attempting to flee. They were arrested and taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.
Police recovered two pistols with live rounds, knives, an axe, and stolen items from the vehicle.
Commissioner Nyathi reiterated the force’s commitment to tackling armed crime. “There is no going back in the fight against armed robbery syndicates in the country,” he stated. “Any form of confrontation by criminals will be met with appropriate measures.”
Commissioner Nyathi urged businesses and residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.