Seven Killed, Eight Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash Near Dzivarasekwa

According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the accident happened at the intersection of Bulawayo Road and the Dzivarasekwa turn-off, near Thuli Service Station.
The crash involved a Toyota Hiace Kombi, a haulage truck, and a UD 70 truck. Said Commissioner Nyathi:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident involving three vehicles, a Toyota Hiace kombi, haulage truck and UD 70 truck which occurred early this morning on 19/03/25 at the intersection of Bulawayo Road and Dzivarasekwa turn-off near Thuli Service Station.
Seven people were killed while eight others were injured. It is alleged that the kombi driver failed to give way at the traffic lights controlled junction resulting in the accident. More details will be released in due course.