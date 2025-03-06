Thieves Strike Harare Water Pipes Leaving Mufakose, Glenview, And Budiriro Dry

Heartless thieves stole straps holding our major pipes from Morton Jaffray Waterworks to Marimba reservoirs. As a result, we have stopped pumping water to Mufakose, Glenview and Budiriro until the pipe is repaired. We will be giving residents regular updates on the situation. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

The council’s decision to halt the water supply will leave residents in the affected high-density suburbs without access to clean water, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases like cholera and typhoid.

With limited access to safe water, residents may turn to unsafe sources such as rivers and wells, further increasing the potential for illness.

Schools in these areas may face challenges in maintaining proper hygiene standards, which could lead to closures or reduced attendance.