Zanu-PF Director Of Information Farai Marapira Allegedly Involved In Abduction Of Farmer Nadia Mabvirakare

Reports suggest that her disappearance is connected to a group of politicians, including Zanu PF Director of Information Farai Marapira and Batsirai Joel Matiza, who initially expressed support for her project but later attempted to seize control of it unlawfully.
Upon recognizing their intentions, the Green Rebirth board, where she plays a key role, urgently filed a High Court application to block the takeover.
On the same day the case was brought before the court, suspicious individuals, including a CID officer identified as Shenje from Murehwa, were reportedly seen near her home. That evening, as Ms. Mabvirakare stepped outside to lock her gate, she vanished without a trace.