ZRP Launches Manhunt For Nyokayemabhunu Over Alleged US$60,000 Fraud

The self-employed suspect is wanted for allegedly swindling a local businessperson out of US$60,000 in a truck-purchase deal.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that in June 2024, Nyokayemabhunu misrepresented to the complainant that he was in partnership with several foreign investors and could facilitate the expansion of the complainant’s mining business. Added Nyathi:
Acting upon the misrepresentation, the complainant paid USD $ 60,000.00 for the procurement of two tipper trucks.
The complainant made several fruitless follow-ups on the trucks, and the suspect became evasive, prompting the complainant to file a police report.
Nyathi is urging members of the public with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631, WhatsApp 0712 800197, or report to the nearest police station.